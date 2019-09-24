Would you retire to Suffolk or Hampton? One study says they’re two of the top U.S. cities for it!

SUFFOLK, Va. – While you may be partial to your city in Hampton Roads, a recent study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called Suffolk and Hampton two of its 100 cities in the United States to retirement living.

Suffolk was the only city on the list from Virginia, ranking 87th, only two spots ahead of Lynchburg, Virginia. Hampton came in 93rd on the list, just behind Daytona Beach, Florida.

Roanoke was the highest-ranking city on the list from Virginia, coming in 57th on the list.

The North Carolina cities of Ashville and Concord were also part of the list, ranked 38th and 58th, respectively. Washington D.C. is ranked 45th.

