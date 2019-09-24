Virginia Beach organization collecting Halloween costumes for children in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia is collecting new or used Halloween Costumes for children of parents currently enrolled in their parenting support program.

CCEVA will accept costumes for ages up to 10, such as Halloween masks, costume accessories, unused Halloween face make-up, and candy pails or treat bags.

Donations may be dropped off through October 25, between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, at 5361 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach or 12829 Jefferson Ave., Suite 101 in Newport News.

Catholic Charities pregnancy counseling and parenting support program offers case management services to help pregnant women and new parents make a safe parenting plan, and to discuss and address all of the family’s needs. Families also receive help in connecting to other available community resources addressing needs such as housing, employment, insurance, and education.

