ATLANTIC OCEAN – Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane ┬áCenter.

Lorenzo is expected to become a large and powerful hurricane and already has maximum sustained winds at 65 miles per hours.

Currently, the tropical storm is located 310 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 24

Location: 12.0 N, 28.0 W

Moving: WNW at 16 mph

Min pressure: 999 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph