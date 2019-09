Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As we exit summer and enter fall, this week's Toasting Tuesday celebrates with the unofficial summer drink, White Claw.

It is the nation's top hard seltzer, which is actually a flavored malt beverage. It comes in a variety of flavors and today we are tasting the mango! It contains 5% alcohol, about 100 calories and it is gluten-free. Find more information at whiteclaw.com.