Teen charged after firearm, magazine found at Newport News school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a firearm was found at Woodside High School Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., a Newport News Police Department School Resource Officer was notified by school security that a student was being taken to the office for possessing a firearm.

It was reported a 15-year-old student brought a firearm to school. The firearm was allegedly located in a binder and a magazine inside his backpack. Both items were seized by police.

The juvenile was taken to Intake where he was charged with Underage Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Firearm on School Property.

After the charges were issued, he was taken to Juvenile Detention, police said.