Suffolk woman accused of shooting dog and burying it in yard

Posted 8:56 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10PM, September 24, 2019

Krystel Marie Holby Lucero

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 32-year-old Suffolk woman is facing charges stemming from an animal cruelty incident that happened in March.

Krystel Marie Holby Lucero was arrested on Monday following Direct Indictment on charges including Torture Dog or Cat Causing Death and Animal Cruelty after an investigation, according to Suffolk Police.

On March 11th, Animal Control responded to the 1300 block of Manning Road for a cruelty to animal incident involving a dog bite around 3:30 p.m.

Animal Control conducted a preliminary investigation and discovered that the 2-year-old male German Shepherd had bitten someone previously.

The owner, Lucero, allegedly shot the dog that day following another biting incident involving the dog and then buried it in the yard, according to Animal Control.

The remains of the dog were retrieved by Animal Control so that a necropsy could be performed, due to the reported biting incidents.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.