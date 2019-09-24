‘Skins scoop: Head coach Jay Gruden addresses his job status, future of assistants

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Three weeks into the season, the Washington Redskins have zero wins. According to Jay Gruden, the team will also have no coaching changes.

“No. We have played three games against three playoff teams and we haven’t played our best ball yet,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday afternoon in response to a question about making changes to his coaching staff. “I anticipate that we are going to get better. We are a pretty young football team on offense and haven’t played together a whole lot. They are going to get better. Defensively I think they have underachieved a little bit but I think they are going to come together and make a move here.”

The Redskins’ defense ranks second-to-last in the NFL in points allowed per game (31.3) and last in opponents’ third down percentage (63 %).

Monday night, the Redskins dropped to 0-and-3 for just the third time this century following a 31-15 home loss to the Chicago Bears. Neither of the last two Washington coaches to start a season 0-and-3 have returned the following year.

“No, I haven’t felt like that,” Gruden said Tuesday in response to a question about whether or not he feels he is coaching week-to-week after the team’s 0-and-3 start. “I am just trying to concentrate on the Giants right now, put our best foot forward, learn from our mistakes and trying to get better. That is all we are trying to do here as a staff and going from there.”

Gruden, in his sixth season as Redskins bench boss, has an overall record of 35-48-1 (including playoffs). Washington faces the New York Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.