× September 24 is National Voter Registration Day. Here’s what you need to know.

Are you registered to vote? Are you sure?

It’s always a good time to make certain, but just in case, September 24 is the day designated to help people register.

National Voter Registration Day was started in 2012 with a goal of making sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

“Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register,” the NVRD website says.

Commissioner Chris Piper with the Virginia Department of Elections says there are several ways potential voters can register.

“The easiest I think is going onto our website, which is vote.virginia.gov, and you can click on registration and go through the online process. As long as you have a DMV record, then you can complete that process online,” he said.

Printing out a Voter Registration form or getting registered at your local DMV are among the other options.

The deadline for Virginia residents to register if they want to vote in the November elections is October 15.

In North Carolina, registration forms can be filled out online, but they have to be signed pen-to-paper and then either mailed or delivered in person. Click HERE for more information and for access to the North Carolina registration form.

North Carolina voters must be registered at least 25 days prior to an election day to be able to cast a ballot.

Even though neither the President of the United States nor the governors of Virginia and North Carolina are on this year’s ballot, Piper says the elections are particularly important.

“This particular election really affects your day-to-day life. Both the supervisors, constitutional officers like the sheriff, commissioner of revenue. They are your day-to-day life, control your roads and pass ordinances for your everyday. Then, you have the State Senate and House of Delegates, which create the state laws,” he said.

According to the NVRD website, last year more than 800,000 were registered on National Voter Registration Day.