VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It's scholarship season for many students across the Hampton Roads region.

This weekend, "Scholarship Sharing" hosted their 8th annual scholarship and career fair at Virginia Wesleyan University.

Students had the opportunity to learn more about higher education -- and also had the chance to apply on-site with colleges and universities they are interested in.

Students also had the chance to enter a $500 scholarship raffle.