Riding the James River: A look at pollution 

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – With calm waterways and beautiful wildlife in Hampton Roads, many people find comfort in being outside.

While a trip to the James River can be a fun experience, you may not realize the impact your presence has.

People leave behind trash causing the buildup in pollution and cut fishing line, creating a danger for wildlife walking and swimming along the shoreline.

That’s where the James River Associations’ RiverRats program comes into play. The program engages volunteers to patrol the James and its tributaries and report their sightings.

RiverRats document potential pollution sources and their effects while also reporting natural patterns in river hydrology and wildlife sightings, the website says.

