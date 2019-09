CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man has been arrested, accused of producing child pornography.

Chesapeake Police said Nathan Edward Martinez was arrested on several counts of production of child pornography and other sex related offenses.

Officials are asking anyone who may have information about Martinez’s pending prosecution to contact the police department at 757-382-6251.

Martinez is in custody at the at the Chesapeake City Jail.

There is no further information available at this time.

