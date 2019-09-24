Police conducting death investigation after two people found dead inside Hampton home

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are conducting a death investigation after initially responding to a welfare check call on Tuesday.

Around 2:07 p.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a welfare check in the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way.

When officers checked the home they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside the residence.

The motive and circumstances remain under investigation; however, police are not looking for any suspects at this time.

There are no further details at this time.