Nationals recover from 19-31 start to reach MLB Postseason for fifth time in eight years

Posted 11:02 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17PM, September 24, 2019

Max Scherzer #35 and Gerardo Parra #88 of the Washington Nationals celebrate. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – In a game started with a flyover by jets from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton and ended with a save by former Old Dominion University standout Daniel Hudson, the Washington Nationals are back in Major League Baseball’s postseason.

The Nationals, despite a 19-and-31 record to start the year, clinch a National League Wild Card berth Tuesday night. It’s the Nats’ fifth playoff appearance in eight years. According to MLB.com, the Nats are just the ninth team to rebound from 12 games under .500 to make the postseason.

Washington, as one of two National League Wild Card teams, will play a one-game playoff Tuesday October 1st.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.