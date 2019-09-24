Nationals recover from 19-31 start to reach MLB Postseason for fifth time in eight years

WASHINGTON, DC – In a game started with a flyover by jets from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton and ended with a save by former Old Dominion University standout Daniel Hudson, the Washington Nationals are back in Major League Baseball’s postseason.

The Nationals, despite a 19-and-31 record to start the year, clinch a National League Wild Card berth Tuesday night. It’s the Nats’ fifth playoff appearance in eight years. According to MLB.com, the Nats are just the ninth team to rebound from 12 games under .500 to make the postseason.

Washington, as one of two National League Wild Card teams, will play a one-game playoff Tuesday October 1st.

On May 23rd, the @Nationals had a 19-31 record and a 3.4% chance to make the postseason. Today, they’re celebrating a postseason berth. pic.twitter.com/pi8wZ02zeF — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 25, 2019