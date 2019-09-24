Lorenzo becomes the fifth hurricane of the season

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Lorenzo is now a Category 1 hurricane and has become the fifth hurricane of the season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lorenzo is centered about 640 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 17 mph.

This motion is expected to continue through Thursday. A turn toward the NW is expected by Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Lorenzo is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 25

Location: 13.6 N, 33.9 W

Moving: WNW at 17 mph

Min pressure: 988 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph