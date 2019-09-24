Local Red Cross volunteer answers the call when disaster strikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every eight minutes the American Red Cross responds to a disaster in this country and abroad. Fires, floods, tornadoes and more. They go where people need help providing emergency shelter, hot meals and support for families.

And that includes actions right here at home. For more than eight years now, Jim Richardson has been on the front lines providing help as part of the Red Cross disaster action team.

“People are out on the street with their kids. You try to show compassion and do what little we can to help them get back on their feet," he said.

Richardson gets calls all hours of the day and night. “Or the teenager who puts oil on the stove and falls asleep on the couch...Or the person who’s brand new dryer catches fire and they have to evacuate their home.”

He’s not as interested in why tragedy strikes. He just wants to make it better.

“If it weren’t for volunteers like Jim we wouldn’t be able to respond quickly to help people," a representative with the Red Cross said.

This military vet feels blessed to have been able to have a comfortable life and wanted to find a way to give back. This time it was our turn to honor him.

Richardson was lured to the Norfolk Red Cross office by some of the other volunteer staff for a meeting… or so he thought.

News 3 and Southern Bank surprised Richardson with a People Taking Action Humanitarian award and a $300 gift card.

“Don’t make me tear up my wife will be watching this," he joked as he accepted his award.

Thank you for all you do!