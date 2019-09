Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Beat Clinic is bringing Grammy award-winning producers from all over the world to Hampton Roads September 28th to teach aspiring artists about the music industry and how to mix music.

DJ Rick Geez from 103 JAMZ and Jazzarae Jones from Music Theory Studios join us to talk about the event and give us a lesson in mixing music and becoming a DJ.

For more information on this free event visit www.musictheorystudios.com/mtsevents.