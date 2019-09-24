× First Warning Forecast: Picture-perfect weather on tap Wednesday

High pressure will continue to build in overnight with clearing skies. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for some inland communities.

Wednesday will shape up to be a gorgeous day. Expect skies to be clear to partly with highs in the low 80s. Overall, a quiet day.

A big warmup on Thursday. Temperatures will soar to 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will cross the area Thursday night. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Otherwise, we’ll just see increasing clouds.

Another drop in temperatures to end the work week. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s. We’ll start the day with some clouds, followed by clearing skies as the day progresses.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Keeping a slight 25 percent chance for a shower.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Karen is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph. Karen should continue to move toward the north-northeast through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands during the next few hours, but the strong squalls which are to the south of the center will continue to affect that area through tonight. Karen should move over the western Atlantic later tonight and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Thursday. A turn to the northwest is expected Thursday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected over the next few days and Lorenzo should become a hurricane tonight or Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Jerry is moving toward the north-northeast near 5 mph. A northeastward motion at a slight faster forward speed is expected overnight, followed by a turn to the east-northeast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days, and Jerry is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone within the next day or two.

A weak area of low pressure centered near the northwest coast of the Yucatan peninsula is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of the low is possible while it moves westward at 5 to 10 mph across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. The disturbance is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico late Friday or Saturday.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

