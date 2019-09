NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk firefighters responded to a medical lifeline alarm activation earlier Tuesday morning in the Bayview area of the city.

Members say they found a 100-year-old woman bagging yard debris from the remnant of Hurricane Dorian, so they jumped in to help!

Firefighters Edic and Bryant assisted the woman with resetting her lifeline pendant as well as completing her yard work.

The centenarian can now relax knowing that her yard is taken care of.