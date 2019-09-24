Creating positive financial habits for children on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A recent survey revealed that sixty-seven percent of parents believe their elementary school-aged children should be learning about money, but many don't teach them until they reach age fifteen.

Consumer banking regional president Karen Bill shares some tips for teaching children about financial topics such as saving, spending and budgeting as they grow. You can learn more about these tips for children with a free online program from Atlantic Union at atlanticunionbank.learnbanzai.com.

