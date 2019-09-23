Winless Redskins try to get their Bear-ings vs. Chicago in Monday night date

LANDOVER, Md. – It’s not a spot in which the Redskins want to be – in more ways than one.

Washington, staring at just its third 0-and-3 start to a season this century (2001, 2013), hosts the Chicago Bears on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. In their last 17 appearances on Monday Night Football, the Redskins’ record is just 2-and-15, including seven straight losses. In the Jay Gruden era (2014 – present), Washington is just 1-and-8 on Monday Night Football.

“I think you have to feel it without a doubt,” head coach Jay Gruden said of the pressure to avoid going 0-and-3. “If you don’t feel it then you’re numb, you’re not a football player. There’s nobody that likes to lose in this locker room. Not a lot has to be said when you lose one game, let alone two in a row in your division against the Cowboys and Eagles, one at home. We’re already in a hole a little bit, so everybody understands there’s a sense of urgency, for sure. We also understand there’s a dang good football team coming into our place, a team that missed a field goal at the end that would’ve put them deeper in the playoffs. So it’s not going to be easy, but we all understand the urgency for this one.”

The Redskins lead the overall series vs. Chicago 26-23-1, including seven straight victories dating back to the 2004 season. The two teams last met in 2016 at Soldier Field when the Redskins beat the Bears, 41-21, behind five interceptions from Washington’s secondary and two Chris Thompson touchdowns.

Entering the game, the Redskins feature the NFL’s third-to-worst scoring defense, as opponents are averaging 31.5 points per game. It’s a different story for the 1-and-1 Bears, as Chicago’s defense is ranked third-best in the league in scoring – allowing just 12 points a contest.

Washington vs. Chicago kicks-off at 8:15 pm at FedEx Field. News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have LIVE pregame coverage both on-air and online.

Redskins recent Monday Night Football results:

Monday 10/8/18 at New Orleans, 43-19 loss

Monday 12/3/18 at Philadelphia, 28-13 loss

Monday 10/23/17 at Philadelphia, 34-24 loss

Monday 10/2/17 at Kansas City, 29-20 loss

Monday 12/19/16 vs. Carolina, 26-15 loss

Monday 9/12/16 vs. Pittsburgh, 38-16 loss

Monday 12/7/15 at Dallas, 19-16 loss

Monday 10/27/14 at Dallas, 20-17 win

Monday 10/6/14 vs. Seattle, 27-17 loss

Monday 11/25/13 vs. San Francisco, 27-6 loss

Monday 9/9/13 vs. Philadelphia, 33-27 loss

Monday 12/3/12 vs. New York Giants, 17-16 win

Monday 9/26/11 at Dallas, 18-16 loss

Monday 11/15/10 vs. Philadelphia, 59-28 loss

Monday 12/21/09 vs. New York Giants, 45-12 loss

Monday 10/26/09 vs. Philadelphia, 27-17 loss

Monday 11/3/08 vs. Pittsburgh, 23-6 loss