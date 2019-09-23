Teen sent to hospital after being shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A teen was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Godfrey Avenue for a report of a gunshot disturbance.
When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.
A crime scene was located in the 3000 block Mapleton Avenue. Several houses on Mapleton Ave and Woodland Ave were damaged as a result of gunfire.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line.
Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
36.853878 -76.250236