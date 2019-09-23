Teen sent to hospital after being shot in Norfolk

Posted 10:34 am, September 23, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A teen was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Godfrey Avenue for a report of a gunshot disturbance.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.

A crime scene was located in the 3000 block Mapleton Avenue. Several houses on Mapleton Ave and Woodland Ave were damaged as a result of gunfire.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.853878 by -76.250236.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.