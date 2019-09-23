Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to meet with service members in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper has announced he will be in town to meet with U.S. service members.

His trip begins on Tuesday and the Department of Defense press release said he will visit Jacksonville, North Carolina and Norfolk to meet with U.S. service members and senior leaders.

In Jacksonville, Secretary Esper will meet with Marines from Marine Corps Air Station New River and Camp Lejeune. They will discuss hurricane response and new technology.

In Norfolk, Secretary Esper will meet with sailors and family members, as well as visit naval elements, the release said.

Throughout his trip, Secretary Esper will meet with service leaders to discuss and listen to their concerns.