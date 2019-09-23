School officials respond after shots fired on Chowan University campus

MURFREESBORO, N.C. – School officials are responding after shots were fired on the Chowan University campus Sunday.

They said there was an incident during the early morning hours of Sunday. Shots were fired on campus at Whites Crossing.

Two two suspects have been arrested and officials said the suspects are not Chowan students.

To their knowledge, officials said no students were injured on campus. However, two students were injured off-campus and were treated and released from area medical facilities.

University administration has been in contact with the families of the two students who were injured, they said.

The University resumed normal operation at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

If anyone has information regarding this situation contact Chowan University Campus Police at 252.398.1234 or email publicsafety@chowan.edu.