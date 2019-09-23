Person seriously injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach early Monday morning responded to a shooting that left one person with a serious gunshot wound injury.

According to police, the shooting was in the 3600 block of Essex Pond Quay and happened around 1 a.m. Responding officers were able to get the victim transported to a hospital in the area.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, with VBPD’s Detective Bureau actively working the case.

Although this investigation is in its early stages, police have identified and are questioning a person of interest believed to have knowledge of the events.

​Police have said this is all the information available at this time.

