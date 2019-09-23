Norfolk Tides release finalist list for Youth Field Makeover Project

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Norfolk Tides opened have released the names of eight fields that have been named the finalist of its Youth Field Makeover Project.

The fields are for: Albemarle School (Elizabeth Cit); Central Accomack Little League (Onancock); Creeds Pony-Tidewater Adventist Academy (Chesapeake); East Ocean View Beach Athletic Association (Norfolk); Green Run Little League (Virginia Beach); Plaza Little League Softball (Virginia Beach); Virginia Beach Little League (Virginia Beach); Wilson Little League (Portsmouth).

Only one of the eight fields will be selected for a makeover.

The initiative by the Tides organization helps improve decapitated fields in the greater Coastal Virginia and northeastern North Carolina area.

The Tides have renovated 13 fields across Hampton Roads since the program began in 2012, including fields in Suffolk, Gloucester, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

You can check out the fields in the photo gallery above, which has descriptions from the organizations looking for help on why they should be selected for the Youth Field Makeover Project.