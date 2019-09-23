New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley out 4-8 weeks with ankle injury

Posted 2:08 pm, September 23, 2019, by

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 22: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants sits on the bench.(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The high of last night’s heroics by rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is accompanied by some devastating news for the New York Giants’ offense.

Jones, who scored a game-winning rushing touchdown with about a minute remaining in last night’s 32-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be without star running back Saquon Barkley for a significant amount of time.

After being tackled by Tampa Bay’s Mike Edwards in the second quarter, he was forced to watch from the sideline with a boot and crutches.

The team confirmed that the injury is a high ankle sprain after Barkley received an MRI Monday morning.

The injury could keep him from the field anywhere from 4-8 weeks, according to Adam Schefter.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 22: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on after injuring his ankle during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“I’m not out for the season,” Barkley said after last night’s game. “I’m gonna try to, hopefully, whatever I can do to get back as quickly as possible. Not just for myself, just for this team. That’s the only thing I can continue to think about.

“Even caught myself getting upset on the sidelines ‘cuz I wasn’t able to be out there with those guys, and that’s the only thing I’m focused on, just trying to do whatever I can.”

The Giants (1-2) host the Washington Redskins at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.