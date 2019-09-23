Man charged with defacing Surry County campaign signs with KKK symbols

SURRY Co., Va. – A man is now facing multiple charges following a pursuit in Surry County on Friday night.

Deputies say John R. Everett is now charged with defacing re-election campaign signs for Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner with KKK symbols.

Around 8:54 p.m., a Surry County deputy found a pickup truck at the corner of Martin Luther King Highway and Colonial Trail West when he apparently saw Everett wearing gloves, walking away from campaign signs.

One of the campaign signs for Sheriff Turner had been vandalized with a KKK hood shaped symbol spray-painted on Turner’s face.

Sheriff Turner approached the bed of the truck and that’s when he found a spray paint can and a cut-out stencil matching the KKK symbol on the campaign sign.

Before deputies could arrive with backup, Everett sped off in his truck. A police pursuit then began down Martin Luther King Highway.

Everett lost control and crashed into a soybean field, deputies say. Everett was taken into custody.

Deputies say there were multiple Sheriff Turner re-election campaign signs vandalized in the Spring Grove area of Surry County.

He is charged with the following: