Going Coastal with unique decor and a chance to win on Coast Live

Posted 2:22 pm, September 23, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - We decided to get as coastal as possible with our decor.  So we got some help and great ideas from Steff Speirs of Sunshine & Sweet Pea’s Coastal Decor in Virginia Beach. Along with local mixed-media artist Dixie King, we explored some great decorating ideas to give our home (or studio) a distinctive beach feel.

You can enter to win a $100 gift card to Sunshine & Sweet Pea’s Coastal Decor from Coast Live HERE. The contest ends Friday 9/27.

Sunshine & Sweet Pea’s Coastal Deco
2114 Great Neck Square Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 600~8189
www.facebook.com/sunshine.sweetpeas

