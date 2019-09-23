Getting a jump on Oktoberfest with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We get a jump on Oktoberfest with advice on beverages and homemade mustard. Plus we get the scoop on a new name cooking at a local big name restaurant and a special event honoring an historical lame in the culinary scene. And its' all from our own Chef Patrick. For more from Virginia Eats + Drinks, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

PROST! WASSERHUND RAISES A GLASS TO OKTOBERFEST

Oktoberfest is celebrated in September and October, and traditional Munich beers and foods are enjoyed globally.

In Coastal Virginia, raise a glass to Oktoberfest at Wasserhund Brewery with their seasonal festbier. It’s avaialble for a limited time.

The folks at the Virginia Beach brewery say, “This beer is smooth, light, golden orange, and wonderfully malty. Outside of Germany's Oktoberfest, we searched far and wide to find something brewed stateside that came close. We gave up our search and decided to make our own.” It has 6.3 percent ABV and 20 IBU. The cost is $6.50 per can.

For information on Wasserhund Brewing Company visit www.WasserhundBrewing.com

OKTO-BEER-FEST MUSTARD WITH YORGO’S BAGELS

Mustard is a wonderful, diverse condiment, and one of our favorite varieties, especially during the autumn, is Beer Mustard.

It’s easy to make our Okto-BEER-fest Mustard, starting with a favorite dark beer, or an Oktoberfest beer, such as the offering from our friends at Wasserhund Breing Co.

Spread on sandwiches, use as a dip, or dab on pretzels. They are also good on premium bagels; the pumpernickel and salt bagels in today’s come from our friends at Yorgo’s Bageldashery in Norfolk. Here’s how to make our beer mustard:

In a mortar with pestle or in a spice grinder, roughly crack 1/2 cup brown mustard seeds and 1/2 cup yellow mustard seeds. Add to a glass container with lid, along with 4 ounces dark or Oktoberfest beer and stir. Close lid, place in refrigerators, and soak for 24 hours. Transfer seeds to another glass container and add 8 ounces apple cider vinegar, 2 teaspoons coarse salt, and 6 teaspoons dark brown sugar, and stir. Place in a food processor and pulse until blended, about 30-45 second; the mustard should be course, with some whole mustard grains. Transfer to glass containers with lids and refrigerate for 2-3 months.

For information on Yorgo’s Bageldashery, visit www.YorgosBagelDashery.com

Mustard ingredients came from The Fresh Market, http://www.TheFreshMarket.com

THE NEW TALL TOQUE AT STEINHILBER’S

Marc Taylor is the new executive chef at Steinhilber’s Restaurant, a landmark restaurant in Virginia Beach’s Thalia neighborhood.

The eatery, known as Steiny’s, has been around since 1939. Chef Taylor, who has been cooking for nearly 30 years, is lighthandedly adding his own touches to the classic menu. Steinhilber’s is noted for their signature fried shrimp.

For more information on Steinhilber’s, visit www.Steinys.com

CELEBRATING JAMES BEARD

The region’s first James Beard Foundation benefit dinner takes place Oct. 19. The historic event gets under way in Varia at Hilton Norfolk The Main. James Beard was a renown culinarian.

Numerous chefs are serving up 12 courses during the evening; the event is sold out.

Just added is grand brunch which takes place at Saltine in The Main on Oct. 20. There are plenty of seats available, and reservations are being taken now. An expansive prix fixe menu is priced at just $28 per person.

For more information on the dinner and Grand Brunch, visit www.CoastalVirginiaCelebratesJamesBeard.com.