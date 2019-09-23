Get 50 cent short stacks of pancakes at these local IHOP locations Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You can get 50 cent short stacks and a free travel mug at participating IHOP locations in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg on Thursday.

Visiting guests can receive a short stack of three Original Buttermilk pancakes, for 50 cents on Thursday all day, from open to close.

Additionally, the first 50 guests to visit and make a purchase at each participating location will receive a gift travel mug good for free refills for six months for coffee, soda or tea when they make a purchase.

Nearly 50 IHOP franchises, including locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia are scheduled to participate in the one-day-only celebration.

Currently, participating IHOP locations are offering Addams Family items including Wednesday’s Webcakes, Gomez’s Omlette and Morticia’s Hot Chocolate for a limited time. Also, from now until the end of the year, kids eat free every day from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at participating IHOP locations – get one free kids’ meal with every purchase of an adult entrée.

Here are the local participating locations:

  • 1412 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
  • 1540 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach
  • 747 East Rochambeau Drive, Williamburg
  • 817 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach

