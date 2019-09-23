From bad to worse: Redskins drop to 0-and-3

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins went into Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears as underdogs.

Not only against Chicago, which was a 5.5-point favorite, but in Monday night settings.

In their 17 previous appearances on Monday Night Football, the Redskins’ record was just 2-and-15, including seven straight losses. That record now becomes 2-and-16.

While the first two games of the season saw the Redskins take an early lead, this one was the opposite.

The Bears carried a 28-3 lead into the half, after ‘Skins quarterback Case Keenum threw three interceptions that the Bears turned into 14 points.

In the second half the Redskins started to gain some momentum.

Keenum completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Terry McLaurin to give Washington its first touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

A two-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson with 13:11 remaining in the game cut Washington’s deficit to 13 points at 28-15.

The Redskins’ continued to find success the next drive, but it was cut short when Keenum fumbles the ball, which was recovered by safety Eddie Jackson. The Bears add three more points to win it 31-15.

Washington is the only NFC East team to start the season 0-and-3. They’ve done it two other times this century, 2001 and 2013.

Their Monday Night Football record gets worse as well, now just 2-and-16 with eight straight losses. In the Jay Gruden era (2014 – present), Washington is just 1-and-9 on Monday Night Football.