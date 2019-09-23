× First Warning Forecast: Slight chance for a morning shower, otherwise a mostly dry week on tap

A cold front will move in tonight and Tuesday. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower tomorrow morning, but most of the moisture will be gone by the time it reaches us here along the coast. We will mainly just have to deal with more clouds. High pressure will build in behind the cold front on Tuesday. We’ll start the day with overcast skies and a chance for a shower. Clouds will then clear our with mainly dry conditions and highs in the low 80s. Nice and dry on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A big warm up on tap for Thursday. Temperatures will soar to 90 degrees, which is well above-normal for this time of year! A cold front will move through late, but again rain chances will remain low. Temperatures will drop behind the front and we’ll have a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

Quiet weather looks to continue to end the work week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Warming up a bit for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 80s with low rain chances. Summer looks like it’s going to hang on over the next 7 days.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Karen is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the north is expected by early Tuesday, and a northward to north-northeastward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday, and then move over the western Atlantic Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A west to west-northwest motion is expected for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast for the next few days, and Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Jerry is moving toward the north near 7 mph, and this general motion should continue through tonight. A turn to the northeast is expected on Tuesday, followed by a turn to the east-northeast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda by early Wednesday. Recent data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Jerry’s maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days.

A weak area of low pressure located near the north coast of the Yucatan peninsula continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development of the disturbance is possible while it moves slowly westward across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the next several days before it reaches the northeast coast of Mexico late Friday or Saturday

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low: (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low: (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

