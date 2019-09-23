Act 3 Podcast: Hustlers and Battle at Big Rock

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

On this week’s episode of Act 3, we’re talking about “Hustlers” and how surprised we were by it. We’re also discussing the Jurassic World short film “Battle at Big Rock” and Chandler and I are comparing our thoughts on the Jurassic Park franchise. In the news this week NBC has released the details about their new streaming platform and the name they’ve landed on is, in our opinion, bad. And we’ve got the usual antics and out-takes, all you have to do is click the play button!

Time Codes

Act One: News

-02:05 – NBC Streaming Serice “Peacock” Announced, “The Office” Reboot Possibly In Works

-10:00 – “Seinfeld” To Stream On Netflix After Leaving Hulu; Could This Be Netflix’s Saving Grace?

-12:15 – “The Princess Bride” Remake Might Happen At Sony, Fans In Uproar

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-18:15 – Steven and Chandler: “Battle At Big Rock”, a Jurassic World Short Film

-27:35 – Chandler: “American Dreamer”, a thriller starring Jim Gaffigan shot in Hampton Roads

Act Three: “Hustlers” Review/Discussion

-33:20 – Non-spoilers

-43:50 – SPOILERS