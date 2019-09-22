William & Mary football drops road matchup at East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Tribe Communications) – Squaring off against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent for the second time in three weeks, the William & Mary football team posted a hard-fought effort but fell at East Carolina, 19-7, in its non-conference finale Saturday night.

Although ECU (2-2) scored a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, W&M (2-2) knotted the score with a 20-yard touchdown run by fullback Tyler Crist midway through the second quarter.

The Tribe held ECU without a touchdown during the remainder of the contest, but it was unable to overcome four field goals by Pirates.

Tribe Standouts

Crist led the Tribe offensively with 52 rushing yards on five carries to go with his touchdown. It marked the first rushing touchdown of his career.

Wideout Kane Everson recorded a team-high five catches for 42 yards, while Zach Burdick posted four receptions for 31 yards.

Defensively, safety Isaiah Laster totaled a team-high 10 tackles with two PBU and a TFL, while linebacker Gavin Johnson tallied a career-high nine stops with a sack, 1.5 TFL, a forced fumble and two PBU.

Defensive ends Will Kiely and Carl Fowler both posted sacks.

Tyler Crist rushed for 52 yards on five carries, highlighted by a 20-yard TD, but W&M fell at ECU, 19-7, on Saturday night. #GoTribe pic.twitter.com/H30Guo5SIz — William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) September 22, 2019

Inside the Numbers

ECU outgained the Tribe, 480-260, which included a 270-122 margin on the ground.

W&M registered 3.0 sacks and 7.0 TFL but did not force a turnover for the first time this season.

The Tribe was 5 of 14 on third downs and was unable to convert all three of its fourth-down conversion attempts.

The Opposition

Quarterback Holton Ahlers completed 20 of 34 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown, while he rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries.

Trace Christian led the Pirates’ rushing attack with 91 yards on 14 carries.

Defensively, Bruce Bivens totaled a team-best nine tackles, while Chance Purvis posted six tackles and 2.5 TFL.

Notes

ECU was W&M’s second FBS opponent this season, marking the first time since 1991 that W&M has played multiple FBS foes … ECU now leads the all-time series, 13-4-1 … W&M has not allowed a touchdown during the second half of its last two games.

Up Next

The Tribe will return to action when it opens its conference slate at UAlbany next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.