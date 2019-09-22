Tropical Storm Karen forms east of the Windward Islands

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Trinidad and Tobago is under a Tropical Storm Warning for the storm located 11.9 degrees north and 60.2 degrees west in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center added that Puerto Rico might see a Tropical Storm Watch if Karen continues its predicted path.

NEW: Tropical Storm #Karen has formed in the Windward Islands this morning, and a variety of watches and warnings are in effect. A Tropical Storm Watch could be issued later today for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Full advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Pptq1f8jQv — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 22, 2019

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, September 22

Location: 11.9N 60.2W

Moving: WNW at 9mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

