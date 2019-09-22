Karen is ‘barely’ a tropical storm with ‘an uncertain future,’ National Hurricane Center says

Tropical Storm Karen continues to moving away from Puerto Rico.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Karen is centered about 445 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is moving north-northeast at 15 mph.

A north-northeastward to northeastward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Friday. Karen or its remnants are then expected to slow down and make a clockwise loop over the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next several days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, September 25:

Location: 24.4 N, 63.6 W

Moving: NNE at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1003 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

