Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police and firefighters responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 9400 block of Gates Road and officials were notified of the incident at 4:01 p.m.

Following emergency medical assessment and treatment, the adult male driver of the motorcycle was transported by Nightingale to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The adult male driver of the passenger vehicle was evaluated at the scene but was not transported.

The roadway at this location was shut down until approximately 5:45 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation at this time and no additional information is available.

