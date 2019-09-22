Island countries on alert as Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic Ocean

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.
Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are all under a Tropical Storm Warning for the storm located 12.5 degrees north and 61.7 degrees west in the Atlantic Ocean.
The National Hurricane Center added that there is a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, September 22
Location: 12.5 N 61.7 W
Moving: WNW at 13 mph
Min pressure: 1006 mb
Max sustained: 40 mph
Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings