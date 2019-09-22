Island countries on alert as Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic Ocean

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are all under a Tropical Storm Warning for the storm located 12.5 degrees north and 61.7 degrees west in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center added that there is a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm #Karen will continue to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the southern Windward Islands through tonight. Here are the 11 am AST Sunday, September 22, Key Messages. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/GPIDa7qdwm — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 22, 2019

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, September 22

Location: 12.5 N 61.7 W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

