Island countries on alert as Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic Ocean

Posted 7:28 am, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, September 22, 2019

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are all under a Tropical Storm Warning for the storm located 12.5 degrees north and 61.7 degrees west in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center added that there is a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, September 22

Location: 12.5 N 61.7 W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.