Island countries on alert as Karen strengthens back to tropical storm status

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Tropical Storm Karen (strengthened again) is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph.
A north-northeastward motion is forecast tonight through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and then move over the western Atlantic tonight and Wednesday.
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 24
Location: 16.8 N, 65.8 W
Moving: N at 7 mph
Min pressure: 1006 mb
Max sustained: 40 mph
