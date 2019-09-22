Island countries on alert as Karen strengthens back to tropical storm status

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Tropical Storm Karen (strengthened again) is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph.

A north-northeastward motion is forecast tonight through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and then move over the western Atlantic tonight and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Karen will pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday, and then move over the western Atlantic Tuesday night and Wednesday.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 24

Location: 16.8 N, 65.8 W

Moving: N at 7 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

