First Warning Forecast: First day of fall, but summer is holding on strong

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Fall arrives at 3:50 AM Monday morning.

We’ll say goodbye to the summer season, but not to the summer temperatures on Monday. Monday is the First Day of Fall, but will also be one of the warmest days over the next seven. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will move in Monday night and Tuesday. Keeping a slight chance for a shower, but most of the moisture will be gone by the time it reaches us here along the coast. We will mainly just have to deal with more clouds.

High pressure will build in on Tuesday, which will keep conditions mainly dry with highs in the low and mid 80s. Another cold front will move through Thursday, but again rain chances will remain low. Quiet weather looks to continue to end the work week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Jerry is moving toward the NNW near 9 mph. A turn toward the north is expected on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Tuesday, and toward the northeast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Karen is moving generally toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur later tonight or on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will continue to move away from the Windward Islands this evening, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight and Monday. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Watching an area of low pressure located over the far eastern Atlantic. Continued development of this system is forecast, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form tonight or on Monday while the disturbance moves generally westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph. Interests in the Cabo Verde Islands should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Regardless of development, this system is likely to bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of the southern Cabo Verde Islands as it passes to the south of the area on Monday and early Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 2 days: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

