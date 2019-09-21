Woman dies in Virginia Beach Boulevard crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman has died following a crash that on east Virginia Beach Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

When police arrived they found the driver suffering from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment; however, she died shortly after arrival, according to police.

Her identity will be released once her family has been notified.

Police said the car was traveling westbound on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard and left the roadway and struck a tree.

All lanes of the 1400 and 1500 blocks of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard between Park Avenue and Reservoir Avenue were closed while police investigated.

Download the News 3 App for updates.