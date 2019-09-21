The Locker Room Show | September 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's fourth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Nansemond River vs. Indian River, Grassfield vs. Deep Creek, King's Fork vs. Lakeland, Ocean Lakes vs. Princess Anne, Salem vs. Green Run, Kempsville vs. Landstown, Lafayette vs. York, Oscar Smith vs. Hickory, Portsmouth Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and Heritage vs. Denbigh.

Plus, Megan showcases Churchland vs. Maury in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.