The Locker Room Show | September 20

Posted 12:05 am, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11AM, September 21, 2019

Deep Creek high school football

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's fourth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Nansemond River vs. Indian River, Grassfield vs. Deep Creek, King's Fork vs. Lakeland, Ocean Lakes vs. Princess Anne, Salem vs. Green Run, Kempsville vs. Landstown, Lafayette vs. York, Oscar Smith vs. Hickory, Portsmouth Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and Heritage vs. Denbigh.

Plus, Megan showcases Churchland vs. Maury in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.

