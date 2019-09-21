Six men charged in eastern Virginia gas pump skimming scheme

NORFOLK, Va. – Six men have been charged in connection with an eastern Virginia gas pump skimming scheme.

The Department of Justice said they men are from southern Florida. They are accused of placing skimming devices on gas pumps located in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The skimming devices were capable of recording the credit and debit card numbers, along with their PINs, of the customers that used their cards at the gas pumps, the The Department of Justice said.

In April and May 2018, using the stolen card information, the defendants are accused of traveling between Harris Teeter store locations, among other destinations, to withdraw money from the victims’ bank accounts and purchase prepaid debit cards.

All men have been charged with bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The men charged are 40-year-old Pedro Emilio Duran, 28-year-old Yariel Monsibaez Ruiz, 25-year-old Ariel Mora Quijada, 33-year-old Guillermo Bello Fuentes, 30-year-old Jorge Bello Fuentes and 28-year-old Luis Miguel Fernandez Cardente.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has provided significant and ongoing assistance with the investigation.