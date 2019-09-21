Officials announce new website to combat childhood hunger in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Northam and his administration’s Children’s Cabinet announced the launch of FeedVA.org on Friday, which is an interactive tool to connect partners, share resources, and accelerate efforts to help end childhood hunger in Virginia and strengthen local food systems.

A comprehensive collection of statewide and localized data and resources related to food security, school nutrition, health outcomes, local food access, and more will be accessible on the website.

“In order for every Virginian, especially every child, to have the same shot at a healthy, safe, and successful life, we must ensure equitable access to the nutritious, affordable, and locally-sourced foods that will help them grow and thrive,” said Governor Northam. “The FeedVA website will be a valuable tool and help guide our efforts as we work together to strengthen Virginia’s food system and address the needs of families facing food insecurity across the Commonwealth.”

The launch of FeedVA comes at a time when many Virginians are having difficulty accessing healthy and affordable food for their families.

863,390 Virginians experienced food insecurity in 2017, including 247,490 children, according to a report published by Feeding America. One in eight Virginia children may not know where their next meal will come from and nearly 500,000 children in the Commonwealth do not have access to fresh or healthy food.

FeedVA expands on the work of the Virginia Food Access Network.