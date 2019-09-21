Norfolk State football wraps up non-conference slate against Montana State

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Norfolk State football (1-2) finishes up its non-conference schedule on Saturday when it travels to Montana State (2-1) to face the Bobcats for the first time in program history.

The Spartans are coming off of a 46-7 loss at Coastal Carolina, which saw quarterback Juwan Carter move into second place in school history in career passing yards with 4,587.

Saturday’s matchup provides a rare situation for each team. Montana State has never faced a team from Virginia, and the Spartans are playing outside of the Eastern time zone for the first time since playing Delaware State in the 2001 Gold Coast Classic in San Diego, California.

“They’re a good football team,” NSU head coach Latrell Scott said about the Bobcats. “The kids are big and physical, not overly fast, but they’re big and strong. They don’t give up a ton of rushing yardage and they make it tough on you because of the pressure they can give you, the four-man rush on defense.”

Saturday’s matchup at Bobcat Stadium kicks off at 3:00 p.m.