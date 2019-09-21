Norfolk Police investigate double homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead early Saturday morning.

Originally, police said one man was found dead on Greenleaf Drive but investigators later found a second man also deceased.

Both appear to have died during the same incident, according to police.

Around 4:45 a.m., police responded to a gunshot disturbance in the 1800 block of Greenleaf Drive. When police arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

A short distance away, investigators said they located a second man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names will be released once their families have been notified.

Investigators believe both men were shot during the same incident but no other details are available at this time.

If you know anything that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3Tips mobile app.