Night of the Living Museum returns for 20th year in October

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Night of the Living Museum will return to the Virginia Living Museum for its twentieth year for two nights.

You can enjoy the Halloween festivities on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This not-too-spooky Halloween event is for families with kids ages 12 and under.

Get your costume ready and come dressed as your favorite character or wild animal. Trick-or-treat throughout the Museum as you walk through themed galleries filled with characters and decorations. Make creepy crafts and play Halloween games.

The museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I64, exit 258A. Admission is $20 adults and $15 children. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Enjoy live animal shows featuring fierce and not-so-fierce Halloween critters. See some of your favorite superheroes and dance the night away on our dance floor in our Changing Exhibits Gallery.

Learn the ways of spider’s large and small as well as other creepy crawlies in the lab.

Visit the tooth fairy and other princess favorites. Venture into the cave to seek out pirates and their treats for young trick-or-treaters. Plus, take a nighttime hike along the outdoor boardwalk and see the Dinosaur Discovery Trail by night.

Explore fun science with “Not the Mythbusters” at 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, and 8:00 p.m. The “Not the Mythbusters” is included in a Night of the Living Museum admission.

Also, October 18 or 19, see a 20 minute “Fright Light” show in the Abbitt Planetarium at 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 8:00 p.m.

The Wild Side Café and the Wild Things Museum Store will be open all evening.

The Museum closes at 4 p.m. on October 18 and 19 to prepare for the evening event.

For more information call (757)-595-1900 or visit the website.