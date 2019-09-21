Hampton football faces Liberty in final matchup before the start of Big South play

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hampton University football travels to Liberty University on Saturday for its final game before the start of Big South Conference play.

The Flames, who used to be part of the Big South, left the conference in 2017. The last time Liberty and Hampton faced off was in 1998, when the Pirates won by a score of 21-0.

Through the first two games, Hampton has outscored opponents 123-63, and rushed for 665 yards compared to the opponents’ 358.

Last game out, the Pirates beat Howard 41-20 in the 22nd annual Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field, where Deondre Francois and Christian Angulo earned MVP honors. Francois threw for four touchdowns and 217 yards going 11-for-20. Angulo was the defensive honor with five pass breakups and one interception.

Saturday’s matchup between the Pirates and Flames kicks off at 6 p.m.