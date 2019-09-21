Four people dead after car crashes into tree at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – Four people have died in a car crash early Saturday morning.

A car crashed into a tree and caught fire early at Norfolk International Airport around 1 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows a car was traveling in the 2200 block of Norview Avenue heading toward the departures area of the Airport and left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

All four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify all four victims, according to police.

