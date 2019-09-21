Five Virginia companies to exhibit at the Americas Food and Beverage Show

Five Virginia companies will exhibit at the Americas Food and Beverage Show and Conference in Miami on October 1 – 2.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is sponsoring exhibit space for the five Virginia companies to enable them to network with the international industry and meet potential distribution partners.

The five companies from Virginia include:

Blue Crab Bay in Melfa

Countertop Productions in Alexandria

Little Wicomico Oyster Co. in Heathsville

Yogurt Powder Factory in Fredericksburg

Cassandra’s Gourmet in Manassas

The show allows companies to showcase products for international buyers, as well as explore and network with the largest selection of food and beverage companies from the Americas. This year the Americas Food and Beverage Show will feature more than 450 exhibitors and attract more than 11,000 decision-making buyers.

The VDACS Office of International Marketing and its international trade representative offices in Latin America and other regions around the globe assist Virginia agricultural and forestry products companies like these to identify and connect with profitable export opportunities around the world.

For more information on VDACS Office of International Marketing to include a listing of upcoming trade shows, conferences and expo opportunities for Virginia agricultural businesses, click here.